WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thai opposition party resurrects with new name after dissolution order
Thailand’s Move Forward Party re-enters political arena with a new name after the Constitutional Court dissolved the main opposition party.
Thai opposition party resurrects with new name after dissolution order
The opposition party's new leader is a 37 year old tech entrepreneur, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
August 9, 2024

Thailand's main opposition party has relaunched with a new name and leader, after its old version won the popular vote in last year’s elections but was forced by a court to disband this week.

The new party will be led by tech entrepreneur Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut and known as "Prachachon", which means "People", party representative Parit Wacharasindhu told journalists in Bangkok on Friday.

The party will be referred to as "People's Party" in English.

"The reason for this name is because we would like to be a party by the people, from the people, for the people, to move Thailand forward so that people can be the supreme power."

The Constitutional Court voted unanimously on Wednesday to dissolve the Move Forward Party (MFP), the vanguard of the country's youthful pro-democracy movement, and to ban its executive board members from politics for 10 years.

Among those banned was 43-year-old Pita Limjaroenrat, who led the reformist MFP to a surprising first place in a general election last year after resonating with young and urban voters through his pledge to reform Thailand's strict royal defamation law.

Pita's political career was already shaken in March when Thailand's election commission asked the top court to dissolve the MFP.

That followed a ruling that the party's pledge to reform the lese-majeste law amounted to an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.

Lese-majeste charges are extremely serious in Thailand, where King Maha Vajiralongkorn enjoys a quasi-divine status that places him above politics.

RECOMMENDED

The European Union, United States, United Nations and human rights groups blasted the court's decision, which the EU said harmed democratic openness in Thailand.

'Change government'

Parit said there was "still space" to discuss the lese-majeste law, even though the Constitutional Court had dissolved the MFP because it was campaigning to reform the laws.

"What we saw as a problem in lese-majeste is still a problem now," Parit said, when asked about the party's stance on the laws.

Natthaphong, who has more than 10 years of experience in computer science and IT business, according to his Linkedin profile, said he was ready to become Thailand's next prime minister after the next national election in 2027.

Thailand, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, is known for its chronic instability, with a dozen coups since the end of absolute monarchy in 1932.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal