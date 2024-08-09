On a warm August evening at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo in 2021, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, carrying the weight of the hopes of 240 million of his countrymen, just froze.

He was one of the favourites to finish on the podium and end Pakistan’s Olympic medal drought. But a best throw of 84.62 metres was only good enough for him to finish fifth.

No medal, yet again.

Meanwhile, his main rival, India’s Neeraj Chopra, recorded a throw of 87.58 metres to win the gold. Draped in the Indian flag, Chopra celebrated his historic triumph with a victory lap but did not forget to console Nadeem, who was on the verge of tears.

“Don’t worry, my friend. You will have more opportunities,” Chopra told Nadeem.

Almost exactly three years later the roles were reversed under the Paris night sky on Thursday night.

Nadeem, once a ragtag athlete from a little-known village in Pakistan’s Punjab province who struggled to buy a javelin, broke the Olympic record with a monstrous throw of 92.97 metres to win his country’s first Olympic medal in 32 years.

Here are some bare-bone facts to put his victory in perspective.

Arshad’s gold was Pakistan’s first in 40 years – the country’s hockey team won the Olympic title in Los Angeles in 1984.

It was Pakistan’s first individual gold in Olympic history and the first individual medal since boxer Hussain Shah’s bronze in Seoul in 1988.

It was now Nadeem’s turn to bask in the glory of a stunning Olympic triumph. Holding the green-and-white Pakistan flag, he took a victory lap. Gave autographs to young fans. But he did not forget to hug Chopra, who had won the silver with a throw of 89.45m.

Friends forever

Nadeem’s Paris victory was just another chapter in their relationship, which is part rivalry and part friendship.

This was the first time that Nadeem had beaten Chopra after having finished behind him in 10 previous attempts at various events, including the Olympics and World Championships.

Nadeem, despite being the only South Asian to have recorded a throw of over 90m – he did that on his way to win the Commonwealth Games gold in 2022 – was the clear underdog behind the likes of defending champion Chopra and Grenada’s Anderson Peters.

There were doubts about his fitness, having struggled with elbow and knee injuries in the lead-up to the Paris Games.

His preparations for the Olympics had been far from perfect as Nadeem trained in below-par facilities in Lahore, where the real-feel temperatures would touch 53-degree Centigrade in the weeks preceding his departure for Paris.

But Nadeem was a man on a mission. He knew that Pakistan had not won an Olympic medal in decades. And he was the country’s only hope.

And one throw of the javelin, his second attempt of the night, transformed him into a sporting legend, perhaps the greatest Olympian from his nation.

As things stand, he is likely to end up as the only Olympic champion in Paris from South Asia, a region home to almost two billion people—a quarter of the world’s population.

And that was precisely the reason why Nadeem’s victory was also celebrated in India with Chopra’s mother commenting that the Pakistani is also like her own son.

At her home in Panipat, Haryana, Saroj Devi was asked whether she was disappointed that her son was unable to defend his Olympic title. She replied: “For us, silver is also like gold…The one who got the gold (Arshad Nadeem) is also like our son.”

Nadeem’s mother conveyed the same message. “Neeraj Chopra is like a son to me. I prayed for him too.”

Nadeem’s hometown of Mian Channu is about 450 kilometres from Panipat. Before India’s partition in 1947—which ended British rule in the subcontinent—both Mian Channu and Panipat were part of Punjab, one of the most prosperous regions in undivided India.

Probably it’s the fact that the two speak similar languages and like similar food that brought them closer.

Gunning for glory

But mostly, it is mutual respect. Both Nadeem and Chopra are among the best javelin throwers of all time. Both of them are ace athletes from their respective countries. And they back each other.

Sometime back, when Nadeem posted on social media that he was struggling to find a replacement for his broken javelin, Chopra offered his support.