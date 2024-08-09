TÜRKİYE
Montenegrin top diplomat hails Türkiye as 'symbol of stability'
Türkiye's diplomatic relations with Montenegro go back a century.
"Relations between our two countries should serve as a role model for other countries in the region," Ibrahimovic said. / Others
August 9, 2024

Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic has praised Türkiye's role in the Balkans, emphasising the country's historical and cultural ties with the region.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Istanbul on Friday alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Ibrahimovic highlighted the significant contributions that cooperation between the NATO allies has made to stability and peace.

"This year, we celebrated the 145th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Türkiye in Montenegro. These relations will continue not only for these 145 years but also into the future. We share a common culture and heritage, which compels us to be much closer and pushes us to develop better relations," Ibrahimovic said.

Ibrahimovic further noted the economic and commercial potential between the two countries, stressing the presence of large Turkish companies in Montenegro.

"We have potential in every field, whether it be maritime or mining," Ibrahimovic said, adding that the Turkish state aid body, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), has carried out more than 400,000 projects in Montenegro.

Türkiye's constructive role

Ibrahimovic also emphasised the importance of the Montenegrin diaspora in Türkiye, consisting of over 100,000 people, deeming it a "strong bridge" between the two friendly countries. He called on the two sides to "always strengthen these bridges."

"My first official visit to Türkiye is one of the best messages that Montenegro wants to advance these relations," he said, touching on cooperation plans for the 145th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

"On this occasion, I would like to express my gratitude to Türkiye for its constructive role. Türkiye is a symbol of stability and peace for us, and this role is very important to us," the Montenegrin top diplomat added.

Ibrahimovic concluded by stating that relations between the two countries should "serve as a role model" for others in the region, highlighting potential collaboration in economy, trade, infrastructure, and health.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
