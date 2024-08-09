Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has rejected the recent statement by mediators, including the US, Qatar, and Egypt, which called for the resumption of negotiations next week regarding a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement, Smotrich said: "It is not yet time for a dangerous trap where ‘mediators’ dictate terms to us and impose a surrender agreement."

“The time has come to release the hostages, but it is not yet time to release those despicable people who killed Jews," said the extremist minister in reference to Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons.

“It is certainly not the time for a surrender deal that would halt the war before Hamas's destruction,” he added.

Smotrich also urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to "fall into this trap.”

Earlier Friday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel will send its negotiation team on August 15 to finalise the details of a hostage exchange agreement with Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza.

On Thursday evening, leaders from Egypt, Qatar, and the US called on Israel and Hamas to resume negotiations in Doha or Cairo on Wednesday or Thursday.