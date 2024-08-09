Mali has ordered the Swedish ambassador to leave the country within three days as the Russia-Ukraine conflict reached the West African nation, which had previously severed diplomatic ties with Kiev for complicity in an attack that killed Malian soldiers as well as Russian Wagner troops.

Kristina Kuhnel, Sweden's ambassador to Bamako, has been ordered to leave Mali within the next three days, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Friday.

Mali strongly objected to the Swedish minister's statement to cut the country's aid, which came after Bamako announced earlier this week that it was severing ties with Ukraine after accusing Kiev of involvement in a devastating ambush in the northern Kidal region in late July, in which dozens of Malian soldiers were killed.

The Tuareg rebels who orchestrated the attack later claimed that their fighters had killed Malian soldiers and Russian Wagner fighters.

However, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military spy agency said last week that the rebels had the “necessary information” to carry out the attack.