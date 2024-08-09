On Friday, Japan marked the anniversary of one of the greatest genocides in human history - the atomic bombing of Nagasaki by the United States 79 years ago.

But ambassadors from the US and several other Western countries cancelled their plans to attend the event after learning Israel was not invited over security concerns.

This show of unequivocal support for Israel is nothing short of Western hypocrisy and a failure by the US to grasp the magnitude of its crimes in Japan as well as Gaza.

The snub also made plain that many of the world's leading countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, as well as the European Union, continue to view Israel as a "moral state" that deserves to attend genocide memorials despite massacring at least 40,000 Palestinians over the past 10 months.

Japan and Gaza

The war on Gaza has been of particular interest to people in Japan after what they suffered during World War II. Each year, the country along with the world marks the anniversary of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki as a catastrophe for humanity.

1945 was the first time in history that cities were attacked with nuclear weapons. The outcome was so horrific that nations around the world pledged to never again use such weapons.

In Nagasaki, an estimated 74,000 Japanese civilians died from the blast, with the scale of suffering constituting war crimes, state terrorism and genocide. The bombing was a deliberate attempt by the US to ensure that Imperial Japan surrendered to the Allies during World War II.

Japanese city Hiroshima was also bombed and suffered a staggeringtoll of an estimated 140,000 deaths. Israeli officials were invited to this city's memorial ceremony this year but were greeted by many protesters.

Saul Takahashi, professor of human rights and peace studies at Osaka Jogakuin University, told Anadolu Agency that the Nagasaki memorial aimed to be peace-focused.

So "how can it be that a country that has been found by the International Court of Justice to plausibly be committing genocide ... How can we invite them? This is outrageous," he said.

Hypocrisy revealed

Unfortunately, Western countries are failing to see the double standard apparent in their actions.

The countries who snubbed the ceremony are the same nations who have long championed global nuclear non-proliferation and holding those committing genocide across the world to account.

The United States for example signed and ratified the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in 1968 and aided victims of genocide such as Rohingya refugees in Myanmar.

However, the same US has had its ambassador skip the Nagasaki memorial ceremony while supporting Israel's genocide of Gaza through planned military sales worth $18 billion.

Similarly, Germany which was responsible for the Holocaust is facing a genocide case from Nicaragua, over weapons sales to Israel, yet its ambassador has skipped the Nagasaki memorial ceremony.