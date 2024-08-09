Two people in southern Lebanon were killed in an Israeli air strike, including at least one member of Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

According to the official Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), two rockets fired from an Israeli drone hit a vehicle in the city of Sidon on Friday killing two people inside and injuring two passersby who were transferred to a nearest hospital in the city.

NNA reported that one of the victims was identified as Samer al-Haj, a Hamas official in the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp, located in the south of Sidon.