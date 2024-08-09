The Biden administration will not allow "extremists," including in Israel, to push Gaza ceasefire talks off course, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby has said, accusing Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of making false claims.

Kirby said on Friday that Smotrich's claims that a ceasefire deal would be a surrender to Hamas resistance group or that hostages should not be exchanged for prisoners are "dead wrong," and said the minister was misleading the Israeli public.

"We want to get a deal. We believe that it's possible to do that ... But it's going to require some leadership on all sides here and some compromises," Kirby told reporters.

"We've seen some statements from some quarters in Israel over recent days attacking the deal. I just want to underscore how long this is, not only in substance, but also jeopardising the lives of the hostages, and running cattle to Israel's own national security interests," Kirby added.

"Some critics, like Mr. Smotrich, for example, have claimed that the hostage deals surrendered to Hamas, or that hostages should not be exchanged for (Palestinian) prisoners. Mr. Smotrich which essentially suggests that the war ought to go on indefinitely without pause and with the lives of the hostages of no real concern at all," he added.

According to Kirby, Smotrich's arguments are "dead wrong" and "misleading the Israeli public."

"The idea that (Biden) would support a deal that leaves Israel's security at risk is just factually wrong. It's outrageous. It's absurd," he said.

"I call on the prime minister (Netanyahu) not to fall into this trap and not to agree to a move, even the slightest one, from the red lines he set just recently, and which are also very problematic."

Smotrich on Friday said a potential Gaza ceasefire deal would be a "dangerous trap where 'mediators' dictate terms to us and impose a surrender agreement,"​ demanding ​hawkish ally and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to "fall into this trap."

Earlier this week, Smotrich said that the death of two million Palestinians in blockaded Gaza from hunger might be "justified and moral."

Smotrich, a religious fundamentalist and an illegal settler arsonist, has been telling families of Israeli hostages that he cannot commit to bringing all captives home alive from besieged Gaza.

Netanyahu's office announced that on August 15, Israel would be dispatching its negotiation team to finalise the details of truce and hostage-prisoner swap agreement with Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza.

It came after leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and the US called on Israel and Hamas to resume negotiations in Doha or Cairo.

US, which has funded Israel's wars and is accused of being complicit in genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, believes the latest proposal is the closest the parties have been to an agreement to free women, sick and elderly hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since October last year in exchange for at least six weeks of ceasefire.