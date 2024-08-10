Saturday, August 10, 2024

2031 GMT — Jordan has informed Iran and Israel that it will “shoot down any target” in its airspace in case the confrontation escalates between the two nations.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi made the announcement in an interview with the Al Arabiya channel.

He said Jordan “will not be a battlefield for any party.”

Israel anticipates attacks by the Lebanese group, Hezbollah, and Iran, in response to the assassinations of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Beirut last week, and Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital of Tehran on July 31.

More updates 👇

2129 GMT — Russia 'shocked' by Israeli strike on Al-Taba'een school in Gaza

Moscow is deeply shocked by the Israeli bombing of the Al-Taba'een school, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

Such tragedies undermine international efforts aimed at de-escalating the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, Zakharova said in a statement.

“We confirm our principled and consistent position on the need for strict observance of the norms of international humanitarian law,” she said.

1916 GMT — Spain condemns Israel's latest deadly attack on Gaza school

Spain has condemned Israel’s latest deadly bombing of a school in Gaza, which left at least 100 people dead.

Israeli military aircraft targeted the Al-Taba'een school in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City while worshippers were performing the fajr (dawn) prayer, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

“We demand, once again, full compliance with the provisional measures imposed by the International Court of Justice and the protection of the civilian population,” Spain’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1818 GMT — Two injured as Israeli fighter jets hit southern Lebanon

Two people were injured following an Israeli air strike on the town of Majdal Selm in southern Lebanon.

"An Israeli airstrike on the town of Majdal Selm resulted in a civilian sustaining minor injuries, as well as a medic from the Islamic Scout Association being injured while performing his humanitarian duties," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The statement also mentioned that Israeli warplanes conducted an airstrike targeting several homes in the town of Tayr Harfa in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon.

In response, Hezbollah announced that its fighters had targeted "a gathering of enemy soldiers in Tel Shaar with rocket-propelled weapons, hitting them directly."

1814 GMT –– US 'deeply concerned' about Israeli strike on Gaza school refuge

The White House said it was "deeply concerned" about an Israeli air strike on a Gaza City school compound that local civil defence officials say killed around 100 people, adding to condemnation of the attack from Türkiye, Britain, several Arab states and the European Union's foreign policy chief.

The school compound in Gaza City housed displaced Palestinian families. The Gaza Civil Emergency Service, which has a credible record stating casualty numbers, said about 100 people were killed in Saturday's strike.

"We are deeply concerned about reports of civilian casualties in Gaza following a strike by the Israel Defense Forces on a compound that included a school," the White House said in a statement, adding Washington was in touch with Israel to seek more information.

1353 GMT –– Iran seeks to avoid harming Gaza ceasefire talks

Iran has said it wanted to avoid negatively impacting Gaza ceasefire talks with its anticipated retaliation against Israel over the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh last month.

Achieving a permanent ceasefire in Gaza remains a priority, Iran's permanent mission to the UN said in a statement following inquiries about whether Tehran would delay its retaliation plans for the planned ceasefire talks.

It also said that any agreement accepted by Hamas would also be acceptable to Iran.

The statement condemned Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran as a "violation of Iranian national security and sovereignty."

1807 GMT –– Hezbollah says launched 'squadrons of drones' at Israel after Sidon attack

Lebanon's Hezbollah group has said it launched explosive-laden drones at a north Israel army base following the killing of a Hamas commander in south Lebanon a day earlier.

Hezbollah militant launched "squadrons of explosive-laden drones" at an Israeli base near the town of Safed "in response to the attack and assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy in the city of Sidon" on Friday, the group said in a statement.

1754 GMT –– 6 Palestinians injured by Israeli army gunfire in occupied West Bank

At least six Palestinians, including three children, were injured amid Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said its teams handled four injuries during clashes that broke out between residents and Israeli soldiers during a raid on the town of Beit Fourik near Nablus.

The organization reported that a 14-year-old was taken to the hospital with a foot injury, while a 16-year-old and 25-year-old were transferred with thigh injuries and another 16-year-old with a hand injury, all from live ammunition.

1252 GMT –– 'Bodies torn apart' of victims in Israeli attack on Gaza school

Rescuers in Gaza said an Israeli air strike on a religious school housing displaced Palestinians killed 93 people.

Civil defence workers in the territory said three Israeli missiles hit Tabaeen religious school in Gaza City while people performed dawn prayers.

"Their bodies were torn apart," civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP. "It reminds us of the first days of the war in the Gaza Strip."

With nearly all of Gaza's 2.4 million people displaced during the war since October 7, many have sought refuge in school buildings, which have been hit at least 14 times since July 6, according to an AFP tally.

"Those who were inside the mosque were all killed. Even the floor above, where women and children were sleeping, was completely burned," local resident Abu Wassim said.

1209 GMT — Israeli army targets southern Lebanese towns

The Israeli army has launched a series of air raids on southern Lebanon, targeting the towns of Hula and Tayr Harfa, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency.

The attacks in Tayr Harfa targeted multiple homes in the town's centre, while in Hula, the air strikes hit the Tal al-Hanbal neighbourhood.

The news agency did not report any casualties from the attacks.

The Israeli military has not yet stated the air strikes.

1208 GMT — Türkiye says Israel committed ‘crime against humanity’ by killing over 100 civilians sheltering in Gaza school

Israel has committed a “new crime against humanity” by killing over 100 civilians who had taken refuge in a school in the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

“This attack demonstrated once again that the Netanyahu government intends to sabotage the negotiations for a permanent ceasefire,” a ministry statement said.

“International actors who do not take steps to stop Israel are complicit in Israel's crimes,” it added.

1150 GMT — Israel attacked school with 3 massive bombs: Gaza media office

The director of the Government Media Office in Gaza has said that Israeli aircraft targeted the Tabaeen School in Gaza City, which is sheltering over 6,000 displaced people, with three massive bombs.

In a statement to Anadolu, Ismail Thawabteh said the Israeli warplanes dropped three bombs, each weighing over 900 kg on the school.

The attack resulted in immediate fatalities of at least 100 people, with dozens more suffering severe injuries, including amputations.

Thawabteh added that this “massacre” coincides with the “destruction of the health system in northern Gaza,” leaving no hospitals in the Gaza province and northern areas capable of handling such a large number of casualties.

1140 GMT — EU top diplomat 'horrified' by Gaza school strike

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has expressed horror at a deadly strike by Israel on a school housing displaced people in Gaza.

"Horrified by images from a sheltering school in Gaza hit by an Israeli strike, with reportedly dozens of Palestinian victims. At least 10 schools were targeted in the last weeks. There's no justification for these massacres," Borrell wrote on X.

1118 GMT — Palestinian presidency holds US government responsible for Israeli school ‘massacre’

The Palestinian presidency has held the US government responsible for Israel’s attack on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza.

In a statement, Nabih Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson for the Palestinian Presidency, condemned the attack and held the US administration “responsible for the massacre due to its financial, military, and political support for Israel,” according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israeli army targeted with missiles the Al-Taba'een school in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood housing displaced people, killing at least 100 Palestinians, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza.

1115 GMT — Gaza death toll nears 39,800 as Israel kills 40 more Palestinians

The Israeli army has killed 40 more Palestinians in Gaza, taking the overall death toll to 39,790 since last October 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 91,702 other people have been injured in the assault.

“Israeli forces killed 40 people and injured 140 others in three ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

1100 GMT — UN rapporteur accuses Israel of 'genocide' after school assault

The UN’s special rapporteur on Palestine accused Israel of carrying out a “genocide” in Gaza.

Describing Gaza as "the largest and most shameful concentration camp of the 21st century," Francesca Albanese wrote on X: "Israel is genociding the Palestinians one neighbourhood at the time, one hospital at the time, one school at the time, one refugee camp at the time, one 'safe zone' at the time.”

Albanese’s comments came after the early Saturday attack when the Israeli military bombed the Tabaeen school in the Daraj neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City, which Palestinian officials say killed at least 100 Palestinians.

She pointed to the use of US and European weapons in Israeli attacks, expressing dismay at what she termed the "indifference of all 'civilised nations'" to the situation in Gaza.

“May the Palestinians forgive us for our collective inability to protect them, honouring the most basic meaning of (international) law,” Albanese said.

1045 GMT — 68% of Germans oppose military support for Israel: Survey

Some 68 percent of Germans rejected a military support for Israel, should the war spread to Lebanon or Iran, according to an opinion poll released by public broadcaster ARD.

Compared to a survey from March, criticism of the military actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in the Middle East is growing among the German population.

Some 57 percent of those questioned said Israel's military offensive in Gaza following the Hamas attacks on October 7 has now gone too far. That is an increase of seven percentage points.

The number of respondents who consider military action in Gaza to be appropriate dropped by seven percentage points to merely 21 percent. Only 4 percent think it did not go far enough.

1030 GMT — Israeli army casts doubt on death toll from Gaza school bombing

The Israeli army cast doubt on the reported death toll from the bombing of the Tabaeen School in central Gaza City, which Palestinian officials say resulted in at least 100 fatalities and numerous injuries.

In a statement, the Israeli military questioned the accuracy of the reported casualties, claiming that only 20 people were killed.

The army claimed that their intelligence suggested the school, which was housing displaced civilians, was used for “promoting Hamas activities.”

1040 GMT — ‘Now is the time to get a ceasefire deal,’ US vice president tells pro-Palestine protesters

US Vice President Kamala Harris told pro-Palestine protesters chanting slogans at her campaign rally in Arizona that it is time to “get a ceasefire deal and get the hostage deal done.”

According to The Hill news website, Harris responded to pro-Palestine supporters chanting "Free Palestine" at the rally in Phoenix.