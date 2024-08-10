Israel is preparing to set up a tent city in the southern part of the country to accommodate settlers fleeing the northern towns in the event of a possible war with the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Friday that several regional councils in southern Israel, alongside the army's "Home Front Command," were preparing for "thousands who may have to evacuate."

Local authorities in the Ramat Negev region were preparing to accommodate "tens of thousands of evacuees" in case of an escalation on the northern border, the newspaper added.

The plan reportedly includes the construction of a tent city with hundreds of beds and mattresses that have already been procured.

The daily cited the regional council as saying that it expects thousands of Israelis residents and illegal settlers to evacuate to the Negev independently. "For this reason, we've established an evacuee management unit aimed at aiding the incoming population."

The council's emergency headquarters conducted a drill simulating a scenario of mass evacuations two weeks ago, the same source reportedly said.

"Evacuating thousands of people from the north is a realistic scenario, and it would have been better to prepare for it six months ago," said council head Eran Doron.