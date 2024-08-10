The United Nations refugee agency has said that flood conditions in Sudan have hindered the delivery of aid to areas where many are already facing hunger and famine, including to a camp in North Darfur for those who have fled ongoing fighting.

The agency said in a statement on Friday that at least 11,000 people, many of them already displaced, have been affected by the heavy rains and flooding.

Much of the country has descended into a humanitarian crisis since fighting began over a year ago between the military and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF.

Some of the most devastating violence and displacement has been in the country's western provinces of North Darfur and Darfur.

A July report on hunger conditions released by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, found it likely that parts of North Darfur — especially the Zamzam camp — are experiencing “the worst form of hunger” known as IPC Phase 5.

The IPC said the famine conditions in Zamzam camp were fueled by the conflict and “severely restricted humanitarian access.”

According to the IPC, around 320,000 people are believed to have been displaced in Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, since mid-April.

At least 150,000 of them are believed to have moved to Zamzam camp by May to find the necessities of life. The population in that camp has expanded to more than half a million in a few weeks.

“The humanitarian needs are reaching epic proportions in the region, as hundreds of thousands of civilians remain in harm’s way and famine has recently been confirmed in a displacement site,” UNHCR said in a brief on the flooding situation.