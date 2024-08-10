WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three Pakistani soldiers, four militants killed in Afghan border clashes
The region sees a surge in militant attacks, intensifying security efforts.
Three Pakistani soldiers, four militants killed in Afghan border clashes
The Pakistan military has intensified operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan amid ongoing security threats. / Photo: AA / AA
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
August 10, 2024

At least three Pakistani soldiers and four suspected militants were killed in clashes in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border, the military said.

The clashes took place between the security forces and militants at three different locations in Tirah Valley of the Khyber district late Friday, a military statement said on Saturday.

Over 580 people, including security personnel and civilians, were killed in over 550 suspected militant attacks across Pakistan during the last seven months, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank.

Islamabad accuses "Afghan-based" Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants of carrying out terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, while Kabul denies the allegation.

Warning of 'consequences'

Last month, Afghanistan has strongly reacted to the Pakistani defence minister's recent statement threatening Kabul with sending troops across the border to target militants, warning Islamabad of "consequences."

RECOMMENDED

"It's necessary for the leadership of Pakistan not to allow anyone to make such sensitive statement on sensitive issues," Khwarizmi said on X, adding that such remarks will not be in the interest of anyone.

"Anyone who violated our border under any pretext will be responsible for the consequences," he warned.

In a recent interview with Voice of America, Pakistan's defence minister accused the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of carrying out attacks inside the country, claiming that the terrorist organisation's leadership is hiding in Afghanistan and threatening Islamabad with cross-border strikes to eliminate them.

However, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Friday did not defend the defence minister's statement, saying Islamabad respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan.

RelatedTaliban cuts ties with Afghan embassies loyal to former government
SOURCE:AA
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace