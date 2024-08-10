At least three Pakistani soldiers and four suspected militants were killed in clashes in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border, the military said.

The clashes took place between the security forces and militants at three different locations in Tirah Valley of the Khyber district late Friday, a military statement said on Saturday.

Over 580 people, including security personnel and civilians, were killed in over 550 suspected militant attacks across Pakistan during the last seven months, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank.

Islamabad accuses "Afghan-based" Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants of carrying out terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, while Kabul denies the allegation.

Warning of 'consequences'

Last month, Afghanistan has strongly reacted to the Pakistani defence minister's recent statement threatening Kabul with sending troops across the border to target militants, warning Islamabad of "consequences."