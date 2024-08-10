BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Ethiopian Airlines signs deal for $6B mega airport
Dar director of operations Tariq Al-Qanni says it would be the biggest airport in Africa once complete.
Ethiopian Airlines signs deal for $6B mega airport
Ethiopian Airlines pilots chat at a graduation ceremony of the Ethiopian Aviation University in Addis Ababa on June 15, 2024. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 10, 2024

Ethiopian Airlines has signed a deal for the design of a new $6 billion airport described as the biggest in Africa, state media reported.

The new hub will be able to handle 100 million passengers a year once completed in five years, Ethiopian Airlines chief executive Mesfin Tasew was quoted as saying at a press conference on Friday.

He said Ethiopian Airlines had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dubai-based consulting company Dar to develop the design for the airport, which will have four runways.

It will be built in Bishoftu, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of the capital Addis Ababa, and stretch across 35 square kilometres (13.5 square miles), he said.

"The first phase includes the construction of the airport facility with a capacity of 60 million passengers per year and the completion of phase two of the airport project will grow to handling more than 100 million passengers per year," Mesfin said, according to state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

Airline's hub

RECOMMENDED

Dar director of operations Tariq Al-Qanni, who was at the press conference, said it would be the biggest airport in Africa once complete, Fana reported.

"The scope of the agreement is for Dar to develop the detailed design of the new airport and at the same time to assist Ethiopian Airlines in the selection of the contractors who will build the new airport facilities," Mesfin added.

Ethiopian Airlines is the largest in Africa, last month reporting revenue of $7 billion for its 2023/24 financial year, carrying 17.1 million passengers.

Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, currently the airline's hub, has a maximum capacity of 25 million passengers a year.

RelatedInvestigators believe anti-stall system activated in Ethiopian crash - WSJ
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace