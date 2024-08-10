WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bangladesh's chief justice, central bank governor resign amid mass protests
The resignations follow days of unrest that led to Hasina fleeing to New Delhi after a deadly uprising.
Bangladesh's chief justice, central bank governor resign amid mass protests
The university has been the epicentre of deadly protests that escalated in July against quotas in government jobs before morphing into an oust-Hasina campaign. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Emir Isci
August 10, 2024

Bangladesh's chief justice and central bank governor have resigned, officials said, as student protests that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee have widened to target more officials appointed during her time in office.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan resigned, the law ministry's adviser Asif Nazrul said in a Facebook video post on Saturday, after students warned him of "dire consequences" if he did not.

Reuters could not immediately contact Hassan.

Nazrul, an adviser in the new caretaker government, urged protesters to remain peaceful. "Don't damage any public property," he said in the post.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder has also resigned but his resignation has not been accepted given the importance of the position, finance ministry adviser Salehuddin Ahmed told reporters.

Reuters could not contact Talukder.

RelatedIs the fall of the Hasina government in Bangladesh a setback for India?
RECOMMENDED

Resignation after resignation

Days earlier, four deputy governors were forced to resign after about 300 to 400 bank officials protested against what they said was corruption by top officials.

The university said the vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, A.S.M. Maksud Kamal, has also resigned. Reuters was unable to contact Kamal.

The university has been the epicentre of deadly protests that escalated in July against quotas in government jobs before morphing into an oust-Hasina campaign.

Hasina has been sheltering in New Delhi since Monday following the uprising that killed about 300 people, many of them students, ending her uninterrupted rule of 15 years in the South Asian nation of 170 million people.

Since her departure, the country has also seen the appointment of a new police chief as part of a shake-up of the security top brass that also included a new head of the technical intelligence monitoring agency and changes among senior army officials

RelatedNobel laureate Muhammad sworn in as head of Bangladesh's interim government
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace