Bangladesh's chief justice and central bank governor have resigned, officials said, as student protests that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee have widened to target more officials appointed during her time in office.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan resigned, the law ministry's adviser Asif Nazrul said in a Facebook video post on Saturday, after students warned him of "dire consequences" if he did not.

Reuters could not immediately contact Hassan.

Nazrul, an adviser in the new caretaker government, urged protesters to remain peaceful. "Don't damage any public property," he said in the post.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder has also resigned but his resignation has not been accepted given the importance of the position, finance ministry adviser Salehuddin Ahmed told reporters.

Reuters could not contact Talukder.