An Israeli air strike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza early on Saturday, killing at least 100 people, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest strikes in the 10-month-old Israeli war on Gaza.

The Israeli military acknowledged it targeted the Tabeen school in central Gaza City, claiming it hit a Hamas command center within the school. It did not provide evidence and denied the death toll given by Palestinian officials.

Here are some reactions to the deadly attack:

Türkiye

Israel has committed a “new crime against humanity” by killing over 100 civilians who had taken refuge in a school in the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

“This attack demonstrated once again that the Netanyahu government intends to sabotage the negotiations for a permanent ceasefire,” a ministry statement said.

“International actors who do not take steps to stop Israel are complicit in Israel's crimes,” it added.

Palestinian presidency

The Palestinian presidency has held the US government responsible for Israel’s attack on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza.

In a statement, Nabih Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson for the Palestinian Presidency, condemned the attack and held the US administration “responsible for the massacre due to its financial, military, and political support for Israel,” according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Fatah spokesperson Munther al Hayek said the attack is "a heinous crime against displaced civilians" and called on the international community to intervene immediately.

Hamas

Hamas has denounced the "dangerous escalation" in Gaza, which came after international mediators invited the warring sides to resume next Thursday's talks towards a long-sought ceasefire and hostage-release deal.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas also issued a statement condemning the “massacre,” calling it "a severe crime against humanity.”

Jordan

Jordan's foreign ministry said the timing was an indication of Israel's efforts to "obstruct and thwart" the peace push.

Qatar

One of the mediators, Qatar, called for an "urgent international investigation" into strikes on school shelters.

EU

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has expressed horror at a deadly strike by Israel on a school housing displaced people in Gaza.

"Horrified by images from a sheltering school in Gaza hit by an Israeli strike, with reportedly dozens of Palestinian victims. At least 10 schools were targeted in the last weeks. There's no justification for these massacres," Borrell wrote on X.

UN

An independent, UN-appointed rights expert accused Israel of committing "genocide" in its Gaza war after an Israeli strike targeting a school.

"Israel is genociding the Palestinians one neighbourhood at a time, one hospital at a time, one school at a time, one refugee camp at a time, one safe zone at a time," Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the rights situation in the Palestinian territories, said on social media platform X.

Israel was carrying out such strikes against Palestinians using "US and European weapons", Albanese said.

UNRWA

Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), has condemned the recent Israeli bombing of a school in Gaza.

"Another day of horror in Gaza... Another school hit with reports of dozens of Palestinian killed among them women, children and older people," said the UN official in a brief statement on his X account.

