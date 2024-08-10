Struggling to put down a major Ukrainian incursion for a fifth day, Russia said it had evacuated tens of thousands of people from its border region, launched a "counter-terror operation" and warned that the fighting was endangering a nuclear power plant.

Ukrainian units stormed into Russia's western Kursk region in a shock attack, the largest and most successful cross-border offensive by Kiev of the two-and-a-half-year conflict.

Its troops have advanced several kilometres and Russia's army has rushed in reserves and extra equipment -- though neither side has given precise details on the forces they have committed.

Kiev has maintained a strict operational silence on the offensive and is yet publicly to confirm it is even behind the attack.

Russia's nuclear agency warned of a "direct threat" to the nearby Kursk nuclear power station, and local officials detailed the scale of civilian evacuations from towns and villages close to the combat zone.

"More than 76,000 people have been temporarily relocated to safe places," the state-run TASS news agency quoted an official from the regional emergency situations ministry as saying at a press briefing on Saturday.

Emergency aid has been ferried into the border area and extra trains to the capital Moscow have been put on for people fleeing the fighting.

"The war has come to us," one woman told AFP after arriving at a Moscow train station on Friday, declining to give her name.

Russia's army on Saturday confirmed it was still fighting the Ukrainian incursion for a fifth day.

It said Kiev initially crossed the border with around 1,000 troops, around 20 armoured vehicles and 11 tanks, though it claimed to have destroyed five times that much military hardware so far.

'Unprecedented'

Russia's national anti-terrorism committee said that it was starting "counter-terror operations in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions...in order to ensure the safety of citizens and suppress the threat of terrorist acts being carried out by the enemy's sabotage groups".

The Belgorod and Bryansk regions also border Ukraine and likewise have been hit hard by shelling and aerial attacks since Russia launched its offensive in February 2022.

Security forces and the military are given sweeping emergency powers during "counter-terror" operations.

Movement is restricted, vehicles can be seized, phone calls can be monitored, areas are declared no-go zones, checkpoints are introduced, and security is beefed up at key infrastructure sites.

On the streets of Moscow on Saturday, AFP journalists found support for tough measures to quell the response, along with pockets of anger at how the incursion was allowed to happen.

"We have to take all the steps that are possible in such a situation," said Alexander Ilyin, a 42-year-old architect.