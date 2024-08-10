Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received Abdusselam and Hammam Haniyeh, the sons of deceased Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated by Israel last month in Iran's capital Tehran.

During Saturday's meeting, Erdogan offered his condolences to Haniyeh's sons over their father's death.

Head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin and Chief Advisor to the President Sefer Turan were also present.

Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated on July 31, in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Haniyeh's assassination