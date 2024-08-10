TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish President Erdogan hosts Haniyeh's sons after Tehran assassination
During the meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered his condolences to Ismail Haniyeh's sons after their father's assassination in Iran's Tehran.
Turkish President Erdogan hosts Haniyeh's sons after Tehran assassination
President Erdogan offers condolences to Ismail Haniyeh's sons. / Photo: AA / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
August 10, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received Abdusselam and Hammam Haniyeh, the sons of deceased Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated by Israel last month in Iran's capital Tehran.

During Saturday's meeting, Erdogan offered his condolences to Haniyeh's sons over their father's death.

Head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin and Chief Advisor to the President Sefer Turan were also present.

Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated on July 31, in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Haniyeh's assassination

RECOMMENDED

Iran and Palestinian resistance group Hamas have blamed Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility.

However, according to a media report, Israel informed the US administration that it was behind the assassination of Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in the Iranian capital Tehran.

"While Israel has declined to comment on Haniyeh's killing, it informed US officials immediately afterwards that it was responsible," the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, quoting three people familiar with the White House's thinking, but without mentioning their names.

"White House officials responded with surprise and outrage to Haniyeh's July 31 assassination, which they saw as a setback to their months-long quest to secure a ceasefire in Gaza," the newspaper said.

RelatedHaniyeh assassination: A move to destabilise the political future of Hamas?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
Trade between Türkiye and Nigeria expected to reach $10B after flurry of new deals
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Iran's top diplomat heads to Türkiye for high-stakes talks on Friday
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Türkiye's Fidan warns against US attack on Iran, signals Tehran ready to negotiate
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Türkiye backs Nigeria in counter-terrorism push as Erdogan hosts Tinubu
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
Turkish, French foreign ministers to discuss ties and regional issues
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Why is Syrian army's capture of Suleyman Shah's tomb important for Türkiye?
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time