Families of Israeli captives held in Gaza accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of gambling with the lives of the detainees and demanded a hostage swap deal that would secure their release, according to media reports.

The families urged on Saturday the Israeli negotiating team, during a news conference, not to give in to Netanyahu amid reports that he is creating obstacles to reaching an agreement, said Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

“Netanyahu continues to gamble with the lives of the detainees to preserve his own rule,” it said.

The relatives demanded a halt to the military operation in Gaza "to preserve the lives of the detainees."

“No deal will be made as long as the military operation in Gaza continues,” they said.

Gaza ceasefire talks