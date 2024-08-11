WORLD
Palestine blames global inaction for catastrophic Israeli school attack
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemns the international community's failure as a factor in the deadly attack on the Al-Tabin School in Gaza demanding accountability and UN intervention.
A person holds an Israeli flag stained with red paint to mimic blood during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 10, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
August 11, 2024

Palestine has said that it considered the failure of the international community and its institutions to be the reason for a deadly Israeli attack on the Al-Tabin School in Gaza City.

At least 100 worshippers were killed, and several were injured when Israeli aircraft targeted Palestinians performing Fajr (dawn) prayers at the Al-Tabin School in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood early on Saturday.

“The massacre at the Al-Tabin School is a result of the failure of the international community and its institutions, including the (UN) Security Council, to fulfil their responsibilities in stopping the genocide against the Palestinian people,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said that “the illegal Israeli occupation is inhumane and must be held accountable and punished for its crimes, along with any states or entities complicit in these atrocities.”

Urgent UN action

The foreign ministry demanded an immediate convening of the UN Security Council “to implement its resolutions and compel Israel, the illegal occupying power, to comply with international law and UN resolutions.”

With the bombing of the Al-Tabin school, the number of schools targeted by Israel in Gaza City in the last week has increased to six, according to an Anadolu tally.

Despite appeals Thursday from mediators, including Egypt, the US and Qatar, to stop hostilities, and reach a cease-fire and a hostage exchange agreement, Israel persists with its deadly onslaught against Gaza.

The Israeli onslaught has killed nearly 39,800 victims since October following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.​​​​​​​

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

SOURCE:AA
