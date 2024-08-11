Palestine has said that it considered the failure of the international community and its institutions to be the reason for a deadly Israeli attack on the Al-Tabin School in Gaza City.

At least 100 worshippers were killed, and several were injured when Israeli aircraft targeted Palestinians performing Fajr (dawn) prayers at the Al-Tabin School in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood early on Saturday.

“The massacre at the Al-Tabin School is a result of the failure of the international community and its institutions, including the (UN) Security Council, to fulfil their responsibilities in stopping the genocide against the Palestinian people,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said that “the illegal Israeli occupation is inhumane and must be held accountable and punished for its crimes, along with any states or entities complicit in these atrocities.”

Urgent UN action