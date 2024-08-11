A recent armed attack in Nigeria’s Benue State has killed at least 30 people, according to an official.

Matthew Aboh, the commissioner for information in Benue State, reported that the attack occurred in the village of Ayati on Friday night when armed assailants opened fire on residents.

Aboh confirmed that at least 30 victims were killed and many were injured.

Some reports suggest the death toll could be as high as 50.

Crimes become common