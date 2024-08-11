Opposition parties in the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (GCASC) expressed discontent with the increased US military presence, citing reasons such as port visits by the military and the situation in Gaza.

An American warship that arrived on the island was protested Friday.

A statement by the main opposition party, the far-left Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL), highlighted growing US warship traffic to Southern Cyprus and accused the government of dragging the island into heightened tensions by allowing foreign military forces to concentrate.

"The tense war environment in the region poses enormous deadly risks to the security of all states and peoples in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East. Our entire region faces the danger of a widespread fire with incalculable and dramatic consequences.

"In this context, the continued concentration of American military forces on our island, both inside and outside the British bases, increases the risks and concerns," it said.

Stressing that AKEL sees the island not as a base for foreign armies but as a bridge for peace and humanitarian aid, it urged the Greek Cypriot government to take steps in that direction.

US ship protested in Limassol