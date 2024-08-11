WORLD
Growing US military presence spark protests in Southern Cyprus
Protestors rally against US military warship, urge Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus to take steps.
US amphibious assault ship USS Wasp is pictured docked at the port in Limassol, Cyprus, on August 9, 2024.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 11, 2024

Opposition parties in the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (GCASC) expressed discontent with the increased US military presence, citing reasons such as port visits by the military and the situation in Gaza.

An American warship that arrived on the island was protested Friday.

A statement by the main opposition party, the far-left Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL), highlighted growing US warship traffic to Southern Cyprus and accused the government of dragging the island into heightened tensions by allowing foreign military forces to concentrate.

"The tense war environment in the region poses enormous deadly risks to the security of all states and peoples in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East. Our entire region faces the danger of a widespread fire with incalculable and dramatic consequences.

"In this context, the continued concentration of American military forces on our island, both inside and outside the British bases, increases the risks and concerns," it said.

Stressing that AKEL sees the island not as a base for foreign armies but as a bridge for peace and humanitarian aid, it urged the Greek Cypriot government to take steps in that direction.

US ship protested in Limassol

As part of the port visit programme, the US amphibious assault ship USS Wasp, which arrived Friday at Limassol Port, and was protested by residents, including Palestinian activists.

Demonstrators claimed that the ship was supporting "genocide" in Gaza and they argued that Southern Cyprus should not support the US and Israel.

Government spokesperson Konstantinos Letimbiotis claimed, however, that the recent increase in ship and aircraft movements on the island is part of the island's humanitarian role in light of developments in the region.

Letimbiotis accused AKEL of exaggerating the issue, arguing that the increased activity observed in recent days, with the participation of ships and aircraft, falls under humanitarian responsibilities.

US aircraft exercises

Last week, the GCASC Defense Ministry announced that elements of the Greek National Guard and the US Air Force conducted joint exercises.

In the exercise, which took place in the Nicosia Flight Information Region (FIR), the reaction of air defense systems and systems against aerial vehicles was tested.

