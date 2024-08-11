WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gambia arrests ex-general for alleged role in death squad
The death squad, Junglers, has long been accused of carrying out extrajudicial killings and torture by the United Nations and rights groups.
Gambia arrests ex-general for alleged role in death squad
General Bora Colley is suspected of being a member of Jammeh-era death squad. Photo: GAF/Facebook / Others
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
August 11, 2024

The Gambian military has said it had arrested a former general who was an alleged member of a death squad under former ruler Yahya Jammeh.

Former brigadier general Bora Colley is alleged to have belonged to a paramilitary unit nicknamed the "Junglers" which has long been accused of carrying out extrajudicial killings and torture by the United Nations and rights groups.

"Ex-General Colley was arrested on Friday 9 August 2024 around midnight when he voluntarily surrendered himself to the GAF Military Police in Yundum Barracks," near the capital Banjul, the Gambia Armed Forces said in a statement on Saturday.

Intelligence services had conducted surveillance operations around his residence in Banjul on the day of his arrest, the statement said.

Colley "is currently detained and cooperating with the Military Police in their investigations".

RECOMMENDED

Fled the country

The Gambian government in 2022 endorsed the recommendations of a commission that looked into atrocities perpetrated under Jammeh, with authorities agreeing to prosecute 70 people, including the former president, who came to power following a coup in 1994.

Jammeh, whose 22-year rule of the tiny West African country was marked by numerous human rights violations, lost the presidential election in December 2016 to opposition leader Adama Barrow.

He fled the country in January 2017 for Equatorial Guinea, where he finally conceded and handed over power.

RelatedGambia's Jammeh to stay in power for three more months
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal
Turkic world will leave its mark on this century: Erdogan