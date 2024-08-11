A drone attack that killed over 200 fleeing Rohingya Muslims near the Bangladesh border on Monday has forced hundreds to return to their hometowns while thousands are still taking shelter in paddy fields awaiting to cross into neighbouring Bangladesh, a rights group said.

Risking their lives, a few hundred have moved toward areas held by the rebel group, which is accused of carrying out the deadly drone attack near the Naf River that makes a natural boundary between Bangladesh and Myanmar.

"Rohingya in Maungdaw (town) are still trying to flee to Bangladesh. Some are fleeing to areas controlled by the Arakan Army as they don't see any other alternative, Nay San Lwin, the co-founder of Free Rohingya Coalition, told Anadolu onSunday.

Free Rohingya Coalition is a global network of Rohingya activists.

Monday's deadly attack took place in Maungdaw township of Myanmar's Rakhine state, which borders Bangladesh.

Videos posted on social media showed piles of bodies strewn across muddy ground, with their luggage scattered around them.

The latest attack, viewed as part of an ongoing onslaught by the rebel group on Rohingya, has raised fears of further escalation in violence against the fleeing people, who have already been reeling from a systemic cleansing operation by Myanmar's military junta.

Thousands of Rohingya had fled to Maungdaw township following the capture of adjoining Buthidaung town by rebels in May this year.

Buthidaung has the largest Rohingya population since the massive wave of violence against the Rohingya in 2017 by the Myanmar army.

'Forceful' conscription

The Arakan Army is "forcibly" conscripting Rohingya youth in Buthudaung, aside from committing "numerous" other abuses, according to Nay.