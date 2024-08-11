The Palestinian groups in Gaza have rejected Israeli claims about the presence of gunmen inside a school in the enclave where over 100 displaced civilians were killed in a deadly air strike.

At least 100 people were killed and dozens injured when an Israeli warplane targeted Palestinians performing Fajr (dawn) prayers at the Tabaeen School in the Daraj neighbourhood in Gaza City on Saturday, according to health authorities.

The Israeli army claimed that the attack targeted 19 gunmen from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad groups inside the school compound.

"We categorically deny the enemy's allegations that there were armed men inside the school,” the Palestinian Islamic Jihad said in a brief statement.

“These lies promoted by the enemy aim to sow confusion and escape accountability as it continues its war of extermination against our people intending to kill as many as possible,” it added.

On Saturday, Hamas denounced the Israeli claims as “an attempt to justify its heinous crime."