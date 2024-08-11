Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed bilateral relations, regional tensions and global developments in a phone call with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud.

During the call on Sunday, President Erdogan emphasised the importance of cooperation between Türkiye and Somalia, highlighting the ongoing partnership between the two nations, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on X.

The Turkish president assured that Türkiye will continue its efforts to mediate and resolve the tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia.

An initial round of direct talks between the foreign ministers of Ethiopia and Somalia took place in the Turkish capital Ankara in early July. As a result, the parties agreed to meet again for a second round on September 2.

Expressing hope about the second round of talks, Erdogan told his Somali counterpart that Türkiye is anticipating concrete results.

Erdogan on Saturday held a phone call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, during which he underlined that steps to be taken by Ethiopia to eliminate Somalia’s concerns regarding its unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity would facilitate the reconciliation process.

