Hollywood's top gun Tom Cruise rappelled from the roof of the Stade de France into the Paris Games closing ceremony on Sunday before speeding off with the Olympic flag in a dramatic handover that began the countdown to the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

A beaming Cruise high-fived athletes after making the roughly 160-foot descent and took the flag from LA Mayor Karen Bass, who was accompanied by US gymnast Simone Biles.

Cruise then disappeared beneath the stage before reemerging on a motorcycle with the flag affixed to the back and exited as the crowd at the 80,000-seat stadium roared.

The closing ceremony then transitioned to a prerecorded video of the 62-year-old skydiving down to the Hollywood sign, where a wide shot showed the Olympic rings incorporated into the famous LA landmark.