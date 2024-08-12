WORLD
Tom Cruise steals show, ignites excitement in Paris 2024 closing ceremony
In a breathtaking display, Tom Cruise rappelled into the Stade de France to begin the handover of the Olympic flag to Los Angeles, generating excitement for the upcoming Games.
From the heights of the Stade de France to the heart of Hollywood, Tom Cruise's journey was a thrilling ride that captures the essence of the Olympic spirit. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali Topchi
August 12, 2024

Hollywood's top gun Tom Cruise rappelled from the roof of the Stade de France into the Paris Games closing ceremony on Sunday before speeding off with the Olympic flag in a dramatic handover that began the countdown to the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

A beaming Cruise high-fived athletes after making the roughly 160-foot descent and took the flag from LA Mayor Karen Bass, who was accompanied by US gymnast Simone Biles.

Cruise then disappeared beneath the stage before reemerging on a motorcycle with the flag affixed to the back and exited as the crowd at the 80,000-seat stadium roared.

The closing ceremony then transitioned to a prerecorded video of the 62-year-old skydiving down to the Hollywood sign, where a wide shot showed the Olympic rings incorporated into the famous LA landmark.

The flag was then passed from US Olympians past and present as it traversed the city before reaching a beach party, where California-based musical acts the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre performed.

Cruise was among the many celebrities seen taking in the action at the Paris Games, showing up at gymnastics, swimming and soccer events.

