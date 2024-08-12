WORLD
3 MIN READ
DR Congo, Zambia begin talks after border closure
Zambia's decision to close its border with DR Congo has created a crisis for the world's second-largest copper producer as both countries are in urgent talks to reopen the border and restore trade.
DR Congo, Zambia begin talks after border closure
DR Congo and Zambia are in urgent talks to reopen the border and restore trade. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
August 12, 2024

Democratic Republic of Congo has said it had begun talks with Zambia a day after its southern African neighbour sealed their common border, blocking a key export route for Congo, the world's second-largest copper producer.

Zambian Trade Minister Chipoka Mulenga announced a temporary border closure on Saturday after a Congolese ban on imported soft drinks and beer led to demonstrations by Congolese transporters in the town of Kasumbalesa on the Zambian border.

"Talks between the Congolese and Zambian governments have started since this Sunday via videoconference to lead to the rapid reopening of the borders," the Congolese trade ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"In the hours that follow, the two parties will meet in Lubumbashi in Haut-Katanga to find a lasting solution regarding trade."

RelatedZambia battles cholera outbreak as deaths rises past 400

Formal notice

RECOMMENDED

Congo's Trade Minister Julien Paluku Kahongya said in a statement earlier on Sunday that his ministry had received no formal notice of a trade dispute from Zambia before it announced the closure.

In the statement, he detailed the two countries' trade agreement and its dispute settlement mechanisms.

"There is to date no dispute brought to (the ministry's) attention in writing or through diplomatic channels," he said. "It is willing, if necessary, to examine any request made by the Zambian party bound by the agreement, which also prohibits any retaliatory measures."

Congo was the world's no. 2 producer and no. 3 exporter of copper in 2023, producing about 2.84 million tons.

Zambia is a key export route for the Central African country. Most of Congo's copper exports pass through the town of Kasumbalesa and into Zambia.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal
Turkic world will leave its mark on this century: Erdogan