Monday, August 12, 2024

1814 GMT –– At least 22 people have been killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in Gaza, according to medical sources.

An Israeli raid targeted a group of civilians in the Zaitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City, killing five people, while two more people lost their lives in an Israeli strike on a house west of Gaza City, witnesses said.

Medical sources at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital confirmed that the bodies of seven people had been transferred to the hospital after the Israeli attacks.

Two more Palestinians, including a child, were killed and seven others injured, including four children, when Israeli fighter jets hit a house in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, the medical sources said.

An Israeli drone also struck a house east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, leaving six people dead and several others injured, the same sources said.

Three more people were killed after an Israeli strike on a civilian car near the European Hospital in Khan Younis, another medical source said.

A mother and her child were also killed in an Israeli drone strike in Khan Younis, while another civilian was killed in Israeli shelling east of the city, the same source said.

A young man also died of injuries sustained from Israeli army fire near the Nitsarim crossing in central Gaza, the source said.

More updates 👇

1859 GMT ––Biden, European allies discuss Middle East tensions, Gaza ceasefire

US President Joe Biden spoke to the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the UK to discuss de-escalating tensions in the Middle East and a ceasefire in Gaza, the White House said.

In a joint statement released by the White House, the leaders of all five countries said they endorsed a call from the United States, Qatar and Egypt for a renewal of talks for a Gaza ceasefire to conclude a deal as soon as possible.

Egypt, the United States and Qatar have scheduled a new round of ceasefire negotiations for Thursday.

Monday's joint statement stressed "there is no further time to lose". It also expressed support for Israel against any Iranian threat while urging distribution and delivery of aid to Gaza.

1854 GMT — Iran president says Tehran has 'right to respond' to attacks

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country has "the right to respond" to any aggression, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged de-escalation amid soaring tensions with Israel.

"While emphasising diplomatic solutions to issues, Iran will never give in to pressure, to sanctions and to bullying and considers it has the right to respond to aggressors in accordance with international norms," Pezeshkian said according to a statement published by official news agency IRNA following a phone call with Scholz.

1843 GMT –– Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'incidents'

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said its fighters had shot and killed an Israeli hostage and wounded two others, both women, "in two separate incidents" in Gaza.

"In two separate incidents, two (Hamas) soldiers assigned to guard enemy prisoners fired at a Zionist prisoner, killing him immediately, and also injured two female prisoners critically," Abu Obeida, spokesman for Qassam Brigades, said in a statement posted on Telegram, without identifying the hostages.

1824 GMT –– US punts on reports of US-made weapons used in Israeli attack on school

The US declined to comment on reports that US-made weapons were used in Israel's attack on a school in Gaza that killed at least 100 forcefully displaced people.

"I wouldn't speculate on that. I would let the IDF (Israeli army) speak to any operations that they may or may not have undertaken," State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

Asked if there is an ongoing effort in the State Department to assess the use of US-made weapons in Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, Patel responded: "Of course there is."

But he declined to give details on the "ongoing deliberative process".

"Israel is a country in which we have a robust security partnership," Patel said, "I'm not going to speak to ongoing and deliberative processes but as we do with any country in which we have a security relationship there are tools at our disposal to ensure that the use of security systems are consistent with international humanitarian law."

CNN has confirmed that at least one US-provided GBU-39 small-diameter bomb was used in the attack.

1814 GMT –– Palestinian president arrives in Russia's capital Moscow on official visit

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in the Russian capital Moscow on an official visit.

Russian media outlets have published videos showing Abbas' arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, where he was greeted by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who is also the country's special envoy for the Middle East and Africa.

Abbas is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, during which they are expected to exchange views on the situation in the Middle East "in light of the current aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip", according to a Kremlin statement.

Initially planned for November 15, 2023, the visit was postponed at the request of the Palestinian side due to the situation in Gaza.

1811 GMT –– White House says Iranian reprisal for Haniyeh's killing may happen this week

The US has determined that Iran and its regional proxies may attack Israel as soon as this week, the White House said, following the assassination of the political leader of Hamas in Tehran last month.

Speculation has repeatedly mounted that Iran's reprisal could happen soon, and National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the US shares "the same concerns and expectations that our Israeli counterparts have with respect to potential timing here, could be this week".

He maintained, however, that "it is difficult to ascertain at this particular time" what the reprisal could include, but said it may include "a significant set of attacks."

1728 GMT –– Fires erupt in Lebanese town after Israel strikes with white phosphorus bombs

A fire erupted in the town of Kounine in southern Lebanon after an Israeli air strike using white phosphorus bombs, according to the Lebanese media.

The state-run National News Agency said the Israeli army deliberately struck the town with white phosphorus bombs.

No information was yet available about injuries or damage.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the accusation.

1715 GMT –– Israeli policies 'biggest threat' to regional security: Jordan

Israeli government policies pose the "biggest threat" to regional security, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.

"No amount of disinformation by radical Israeli officials spreading lies, including about Jordan, will change the fact that Israel’s continued aggression on Gaza, its violation of international law and the rights of the Palestinian people are the biggest threat to regional security," Safadi said in a statement on X.

"Facts speak way louder than lies."

The statement came after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz renewed his call for building a wall along the border with Jordan to prevent what he called smuggling through the border.

1653 GMT –– US says it expects Gaza peace talks to continue, ceasefire possible

The US expects Gaza peace talks to move forward as planned, the State Department said, adding it believes a ceasefire deal remains possible even after Hamas cast doubt on whether it would participate in a Thursday meeting called by mediators.

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel, speaking to reporters at a regular news briefing, said the US fully expects talks to continue and it would continue to work with the parties involved, adding that agreement was still possible.

"We fully expect talks to move forward, as they should. All negotiators should return to the table and bring this deal to conclusion," Patel said.

1633 GMT ––UN chief condemns Israel killing Palestinians at school shelter

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Israel's weekend air strike on a school shelter in Gaza City that killed at least 100 forcefully displaced people.

"The Secretary-General condemns the continued loss of life in Gaza, including women and children, as we witness yet another devastating strike by Israel on the Al-Tab'een school in Gaza City, sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinian families with scores of fatalities amidst continued horror displacement and suffering in Gaza," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told a news conference.

Saying that Guterres is "dismayed to see that the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2735 remain unimplemented", the UN chief welcomed "the mediation efforts of the United States, Egypt and Qatar leaders, and urges both sides to rejoin negotiations and conclude the ceasefire and hostages release deal".

Guterres reiterated his "urgent appeal for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages".

"He also again underscores the need to ensure the protection of civilians and for unimpeded and safe humanitarian access into and across Gaza. The Secretary-General underlines that international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions and attack must be upheld at all times," Haq added.

1549 GMT –– Baby rescued from under rubble in Gaza after Israeli air strike

Civil defence teams have recovered a Palestinian baby from under the rubble of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

The strike flattened the house Sunday evening, with several people left trapped under the debris, according to an Anadolu news agency reporter.

Hours after the attack, civil defence teams managed to pull out a baby from under the rubble to the cheers of the gathering residents.

1433 GMT –– Israeli army slams public broadcaster for showing faces of soldiers detained in Sde Teiman sexual assault

The Arabic-language channel of Israeli public broadcaster KAN came under fire from the military for showing the faces of soldiers accused of sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee at Sde Teiman Prison in southern Israel.

In a statement, the army considered the publication of the soldiers' faces a "blatant violation of the military court's gag order".

The army said it issued an order to the channel to remove the footage.

Last month, ten Israeli soldiers were detained for sexually assaulting a detainee from Gaza at the notorious detention facility, but five of them were later released.

1430 GMT –– Turkish foreign minister calls on Israel to avoid 'provocative actions' that could escalate conflict

Speaking to his US counterpart, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged Israel to avoid "provocative actions" that could lead to further escalation of conflicts, expressing his concern over rising tensions in the region.

In a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, made at Blinken's request, Fidan underlined the need to apply pressure on Israel for a permanent Gaza ceasefire, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said on X.

1347 GMT –– EU's Borrell under Israeli fire over call for sanctions for 'incitement to war crimes'

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich launched a fierce attack on EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell over his call for imposing sanctions on Israeli government ministers for "incitement to war crimes".

Last week, Smotrich said that the death of two million Palestinians in Gaza from hunger might be "justified and moral" to secure the release of Israelis held by Hamas.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also called for halting the entry of humanitarian aid and fuel shipments into Gaza, which has been suffering under a years-long Israeli blockade.

In response, Borrell called for imposing EU sanctions against the two ministers for "incitement to war crimes".

Smotrich claimed that the top European diplomat's call for imposing sanctions as a "dangerous indication that he sides with terror".

"Instead, in order to appease Hamas supporters in Europe, Borrell has decided he's even willing to sacrifice the people of Gaza just so he can attack Israel while it fights the war of the entire western civilization," Smotrich said.

"There will be a time in which Europe will be ashamed of Borrell and the double standard that he and many of his friends have applied to Israel."