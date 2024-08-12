Russia ordered new evacuations in its border region of Belgorod, the governor said, as it battled to contain a Ukrainian offensive in the neighbouring Kursk region.

"The enemy is active on the border of the Krasnoyaruzhsky district", Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram on Monday.

"For the health and security of our population, we're beginning to move people who live in Krasnoyaruzhsky to safer places". he added.

China also urged Ukraine and Russia to de-escalate the situation amid Kiev’s fresh offensive in the Kursk region.

Foreign Ministry said all parties should "observe the three principles for de-escalating the situation, namely no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no fueling the flame by any party."

"China will continue to maintain communication with the international community to play a constructive role for the political settlement of the crisis," said the ministry.