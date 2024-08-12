As the mediator between Ethiopia and Somalia, Türkiye is hosting a second round of talks between the foreign ministers of the African countries in Ankara.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie, and later with the Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on X.

Tensions between the two East African countries erupted in January after Ethiopia agreed to lease 20 km (12 miles) of coastline from Somaliland--the breakaway region of Somalia--in exchange for Addis Ababa recognising its claims of being an independent state.

In June this year, Fidan hosted Ethiopian and Somali counterparts in Ankara, where he spearheaded talks to resolve their differences “within a mutually acceptable framework”.

Over the past decade, Turkish diplomacy has made significant inroads across various regions of the world, particularly in Africa, under its visionary strategic engagement. The revival of diplomatic ties between Türkiye and many African countries has led to an increase in the number of Turkish embassies to over 40, with almost 40 African states establishing diplomatic missions in Ankara.

Türkiye prioritised opening diplomatic missions in all African countries to further strengthen its relations with the continent. In 2002, Türkiye had only 12 embassies in Africa; by 2022, this number had risen to 44.

“This approach is of enormous benefit to both Türkiye and its global allies," explained Federico Donelli, an International Relations Professor at Italy's University of Trieste.

He applauded Ankara for establishing itself as a neutral partner in Africa.

"In recent years, Ankara has built an enviable reputation across Africa as a reliable and impartial mediator," Donelli said.

The valued intermediary

Türkiye invited the representatives from Addis Ababa and Mogadishu to Ankara on July 1, providing a conducive atmosphere for the dialogue.

At the centre of the misunderstanding, was the signing of a controversial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, granting Ethiopia, which is a landlocked country, access to the Red Sea.

The agreement heightened tensions between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa. Mogadishu protested against the maritime agreement, calling it an “encroachment on its sovereignty” – made without involving Somalia’s government.

Ethiopia defended its agreement, pointing out that other nations had also established deals with Somaliland.

Somalia received solidarity from global, regional and continental bodies such as the Arab League and several other nations.

Ethiopia views the agreement vital to its economic interests, particularly the access to the Port of Berbera. This strategic port is essential for landlocked Ethiopia, offering it a crucial alternative to the ports in Djibouti and Eritrea for trade and logistics.

Experts describe Ankara's diplomacy as a friendly and legitimate approach, which is welcomed by its bilateral partners. “Türkiye has excellent relations with both countries. In addition, the relationship directly involves leadership. Both Abiy Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh have a personal relationship with President Erdogan. All this can create a favourable environment for negotiations.” Professor Donelli says.

In the recent past, Turkish diplomacy has explained that the priorities in the foreign policy philosophy: “Contributing to Peace and Security in the Region and Creating New Cooperation Models,” is peacebuilding and improving security to foster regional stability, cooperation and mutual trust for successful diplomacy and dialogue.

“Our commitment to peace, diplomacy and goodwill drives us to establish dialogue and find common ground," Hakan Fidan told journalists in Ankara.