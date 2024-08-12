BIZTECH
Titanic shipbuilder Harland & Wolff issues SOS about going under
Shipbuilder Harland & Wolff, which constructed the Titanic more than a century ago, is seeking options to stay afloat.
A man cleans glass around a large replica of the Titanic on display in Titanic House Vistor Centre, Belfast, Northern Ireland, March, 27, 2012. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 12, 2024

British shipbuilder Harland & Wolff said it will not be able to finalise its accounts for 2023 on a going concern basis and has suspended work to complete its unpublished accounts, as it seeks out options to stay afloat.

Shares of the firm, which built the Titanic more than a century ago, were suspended on London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in July after it failed to submit audited accounts.

The firm, which survived closure once in 2019, sent its CEO on immediate leave in July and named restructuring expert Russell Down as interim executive chairman to oversee "a recapitalisation intended to give the company sustainable financial footing".

The Belfast-based shipyard has struggled to keep up with competition and is currently working with its financial adviser Rothschild & Co for options to preserve core operations at its delivery centres in Belfast, Appledore, Methil and Arnishis.

The company said it remains reliant on the support of its existing lender, Riverstone, which at the start of August increased its facility by $25 million to provide short term liquidity.

With resources focussed on Rothschild's process, the board currently do not believe it can finalise its 2023 accounts on a going concern basis, it said on Monday.

Harland & Wolff said the present suspension of its shares will remain in place and that it was focussed on working with interested parties to find the best options for preserving the firm.

SOURCE:Reuters
