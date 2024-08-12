South Africa has welcomed Türkiye’s involvement in Gaza genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), saying it "will bring new perspective."

Ronald Lamola, South Africa’s international relations and cooperation minister, said on Monday: "Türkiye's intervention will enable the top court to see it from a new perspective."

Türkiye's joining in South Africa’s case against Israel "shows how solid the case is," Lamola told reporters in the capital Pretoria.

Ankara last week submitted its declaration that it is joining the case for violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide brought by South Africa against Israel.