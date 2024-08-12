TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM calls on Israel to avoid provocative actions
In a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan underlines the need to apply pressure on Israel for a permanent Gaza ceasefire.
Turkish FM calls on Israel to avoid provocative actions
Fidan said Hamas has previously shown a constructive attitude towards a ceasefire. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
August 12, 2024

Speaking to his US counterpart, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has urged Israel to avoid “provocative actions” that could lead to further escalation of conflicts, expressing his concern over rising tensions in the region.

In a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, made at Blinken’s request, Fidan underlined the need to apply pressure on Israel for a permanent Gaza ceasefire, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on X on Monday.

During the phone call, the two officials discussed the negotiation process between Israel and Hamas and growing tensions in the region, said Oncu Keceli.

RECOMMENDED

“Minister Fidan stated that the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief (Ismail) Haniyeh and the ongoing massacre against Palestinians once again demonstrated Israel's lack of willingness to establish peace,” Keceli added.

Fidan also said Hamas has previously shown a constructive attitude towards a ceasefire.

RelatedTürkiye to 'make every effort' in support of genocide case against Israel
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
Trade between Türkiye and Nigeria expected to reach $10B after flurry of new deals
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Iran's top diplomat heads to Türkiye for high-stakes talks on Friday
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Türkiye's Fidan warns against US attack on Iran, signals Tehran ready to negotiate
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Türkiye backs Nigeria in counter-terrorism push as Erdogan hosts Tinubu
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
Turkish, French foreign ministers to discuss ties and regional issues
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Why is Syrian army's capture of Suleyman Shah's tomb important for Türkiye?
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time