Israel's brutal war on Gaza is supported and championed by its prominent far-right politicians, alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While many attribute the rise of the far-right to Netanyahu, this emergence of the far-right is not a recent phenomenon, but has been in the works for a long time in which civil society organisations have played a significant role.

Far-right Israeli politicians Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have emerged from these groups.

Ben Gvir, Minister of National Security, and Finance Minister Smotrich, leaders of the Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism parties respectively, have moved from marginal positions to become central figures on the current political landscape.

To understand the influence these far-right politicians, who also belong to far-right social groups, have on Israel’s policy, judiciary reform, and its larger political arena, a report has been published by the academic branch of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT).

Events such as the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, Camp David Accord in 1978, Oslo Peace Accord in 1994 and the 2005 Israel’s Gaza withdrawal have radicalised the far-right in Israel, the report indicates.

The report delves deeply into the relationship between the radical right groups in Israel and Netanyahu's government, highlighting the significant influence these groups have on government policy.

The study extensively examines the far-right's NGO network, and emphasises on the extensive network that has enabled the far-right to influence Israel's policies against Palestinians by enforcing settler colonialism: which seeks to forcibly steal Palestinian land.

"Another function of civil society organisations and think tanks for radical right-wing groups in Israel is the dissemination of their agenda, which may initially be perceived as radical, through the voices of civil actors in the media and public sphere," says the report.

In this context, it is essential to examine some of these far-right organisations and their ideological sameness and differences.

Mercaz Harav Yeshiva

After the Arab-Israeli war in 1967, the far-right in Israel became more politically prominent. But the institutions that ideologically support the idea of Israel date back many decades - even before the Zionist was state carved out Palestine. Chief among these, and perhaps religiously the most significant, is the Mercaz Harav yeshiva (Jewish traditional school).

Mercaz Harav (The Rabbi's Centre) is a yeshiva founded in 1924 by Rabbi Avraham Kook, one of the founders of Religious Zionism, during the British Mandate in Jerusalem.

Kook's teaching of Religious Zionism, which assigns a messianic role to the Israeli state, was incorporated into the curriculum of this yeshiva. Over time, Mercaz Harav became one of Israel's largest and most central higher religious education institutions.

In the 1970s and 1980s, the Gush Emunim (Bloc of the Faithful) movement, which spearheaded the emergence and spread of Jewish settlements in the West Bank after the Israeli occupation, was founded by students of Rabbi Kook from Mercaz Harav. Some members of the group became further radicalised, carrying out several terror attacks and plotting to blow up the Dome of the Rock.

The school also serves as a "cloak of legitimacy" that the far-right use for electoral gains.

During a May 2023 speech in the institution on the occasion of marking so-called Jerusalem Day, in reference to Israel's occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, upon invitation along with prominent members of his Likud party, signalled that the far-right could not find a better ally than him.

Yesha Council

The Yesha Council, the umbrella organisation that represents illegal settlers, was established in 1980 as a successor to Gush Emunim (Block of the Faithful).

Gush Emunim worked to promote illegal Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, which they regarded as the return of Jews to their Biblical homeland. The Yesha Council provides the settlers with a platform to participate in politics.

The Council has played a significant role in the recent policies to entrench the Israeli occupation in the West Bank and hinder the establishment of a Palestinian state. For instance, the council lobbied for the establishment of the road network that divides the West Bank and is used exclusively by Israelis in the territory.

It also pressured the Netanyahu government to apply Israeli domestic law directly to illegal settlements like Maale Adumim and terminate the UN-led Hebron International Presence which was established after the 1994 Hebron massacre. The motion was passed in 2019.

David Elhayani, the chairman of Yesha Council, opposed the formation of the Palestinian state proposed in Trump’s Mideast peace plan.

Elad

Another institution of the far-right political network is Ir David Foundation (Amutat Elad). The organisation is based in the tourist site City of David/Ir David in occupied East Jerusalem.

It promotes a narrative of Jerusalem’s history that relies on controversial excavations in order to solely celebrate the Jewish history of the area, erasing much of the site’s history. The organisation established a political theme park in Silwan, in which excavations led to the damage of Palestinian homes.

Since the 1980s, the Jewish National Fund has reportedly financed the group to pursue settlement actions. Another report states that donations were made through the Bahamas, the Virgin Islands and the Seychelles or the "tax haven" to avoid recording them, and Israeli tax authorities ignored Elad's budget.

Considered one of the wealthiest NGOs, the group supervises about 70 settlement outposts in Silwan, and has reportedly received around $7.9 million to support Judaisation projects in the Wadi Rababah neighbourhood in the area.

Elad’s method of harnessing not only the land, but what lies beneath it, in order to bring about historical revisionism, which has always been central to Israeli nation-building. But it has, under increasingly right-wing governments over the past few decades, become ever-more brazen in its scope.