Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz has warned of a potential civil war due to the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"If we don't come to our senses, we will have a civil war here. We must not obscure the truth," Gantz, leader of the National Unity party, stated in a speech shared on his X account on Monday.

Gantz criticised Netanyahu's administration, saying, "There is a leadership that is inciting us against each other, and social networks that are poisoning the well from which we drink."

In a separate incident on Monday, Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant exchanged sharp criticisms over the ongoing war in Gaza. Gallant accused Netanyahu of obstructing a prisoner swap deal with Palestinians, while Netanyahu accused Gallant of promoting an anti-Israel narrative.

Gantz further emphasised that while Israeli soldiers are battling what he called "the enemy", members of the Knesset (Israel's parliament) "are leading a break-in into military bases." He added, "This is what a civil war looks like."