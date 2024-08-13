Tuesday, August 13, 2024

1742 GMT –– US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to the Middle East, delaying his planned Tuesday departure, Axios reported ahead of planned Gaza ceasefire talks this week.

The top US diplomat's travel was delayed over "uncertainty about the situation", Axios said, citing two unnamed sources.

More updates 👇

1813 GMT –– US hopeful Israel, Hamas to talk

The United States said it remained hopeful that Israel and Hamas will resume ceasefire negotiations this week, with Qatar working to bring the Palestinian resistance group.

President Joe Biden and the leaders of Egypt and Qatar last week made an unusual joint public call on Israel and Hamas to convene negotiations starting Thursday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already confirmed Israel's participation and "our Qatari partners have assured us that they are working to ensure that there is Hamas representation as well", State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.

"So, we'll let this process play out, but we fully expect these talks to move forward, as they should," Patel told reporters.

1812 GMT –– Newborn twins killed in Israeli strike 'incredibly heartbreaking': US

The killing of four-day-old twins in an Israeli air strike as their father went to get birth certificates was "incredibly heartbreaking", the US State Department said Tuesday.

"So, I'm not going to speak to specific instances and incidents that happen. I will let the IDF [Israeli army] speak to any operations they can take.

"I will say, just hearing this from your reporting, this is obviously incredibly heartbreaking," deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"And again, Israel has every moral and strategic imperative to minimise civilian loss. But I don't have any of the other contours surrounding this operation, and I will let the IDF speak to that," said Patel.

1753 GMT –– UN warns about Israel's aid access constraints bolstering 'cycle of deprivation' for Palestinians

The UN raised alarms about the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and said access restrictions by Israel are impeding critical humanitarian aid efforts.

"Access constraints continue to severely impede the delivery of life-saving humanitarian aid to hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people across the Gaza Strip," deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Haq said from August 1-11, only 34 out of 85 co-ordinated humanitarian assistance missions to northern Gaza were facilitated by Israel.

"The rest were either denied, impeded or canceled due to security, logistical or operational reasons," he said. "In total, since 1 August, about a third of aid missions within Gaza were denied by Israeli authorities," he stated.

1702 GMT — Unilateral action against Al-Aqsa Mosque 'unacceptable': US

The storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem by hundreds of radical Israelis is "unacceptable", the US Statement Department said.

"Let me just say clearly that the United States stands firmly for preservation of the historic status quo with respect to the holy sites of Jerusalem.

"Any unilateral action like this that jeopardises such a status quo is unacceptable," deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

1657 GMT — Israeli attempts to alter Al-Aqsa status quo 'provocative': UN

The UN has stressed its firm stance against any actions that could alter the current status quo of holy sites, particularly the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Asked about Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir seeking revisions to the status quo, deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that the UN is "against any efforts to change the status quo with the holy sites".

"Al-Aqsa Mosque, like the other holy sites in Jerusalem, should be left to themselves and should be controlled by the existing religious authorities for the sites," he said.

Haq characterised recent actions as "unhelpful" and "unduly provocative", stressing that such behaviour could lead to further tensions in an already sensitive region.

1545 GMT ––Türkiye says storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque will 'escalate tensions'

The storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by hundreds of radical Israelis, including ministers, will "further escalate tensions" in the region, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"The storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by hundreds of radical Israelis, including ministers, under police protection is a provocation that violates the historical status of Jerusalem and will further increase escalation in our region," a ministry statement said.

The statement added that "this provocative act" showed again that Israel has no "intention of reaching peace".

It urged the global community to take urgent action to stop the Israeli government's atrocities in Gaza and to “prevent such actions that threaten the stability of our entire region.”

1511 GMT ––Israeli forces use Palestinian civilians as human shields: report

Israeli forces are using Palestinian civilians as human shields, sending them into homes and tunnels before they venture in themselves, sources told Haaretz.

The Israeli newspaper reports that senior officers are also aware of the practice, and do not discourage it.

Israeli forces say that using prisoners as human shields is not allowed and that the claims are under investigation.

1601 GMT –– Iran holds military drill in north of country

Iran is holding a military drill in the north of the country, Mehr news agency reported, with the region bracing for Tehran's avowed retaliation against Israel over the killing of Hamas's politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month.

The drill was taking place on Tuesday evening from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm local time (1600 to 1700 GMT) in Iran's Gilan province on the Caspian Sea. It was designed to boost the defensive readiness of the army's naval forces, Mehr cited a local official as saying.

It is Iran's second reported military drill in three days.

1438 GMT –– Two killed as Israeli drone hits vehicle in southern Lebanon

Two people were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement did not provide details about the victims, saying only that the attack targeted the border town of Baraachit.

Some Lebanese media outlets said that the two were members of Hezbollah, but there was no confirmation yet from the group.

1436 GMT –– Putin tells Abbas of 'great pain' at Palestinian plight

Russian President Vladimir Putin told visiting Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas that Moscow was pained by the plight of his people and backed their aspiration to create a fully-fledged state.

Putin said Moscow was paying attention to events in the Middle East despite the demands of its own war in Ukraine.

"Everyone is well aware that Russia today, unfortunately, must defend its interests and defend its people with arms in hand. But what is happening in the Middle East, what is happening in Palestine, of course, does not go unnoticed on our part," Putin said, according to a Kremlin transcript.

"And of course, we are watching with great pain and anxiety the humanitarian catastrophe that has unfolded in Palestine," he added.

1401 GMT –– Hamas fires rockets at Tel Aviv after 19 killed in Gaza

Hamas fired two rockets at Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv for the first time in months after Israeli air strikes killed at least 19 Palestinians in Gaza, as mediators aimed to resume ceasefire talks later in the week.

There were no reports of casualties in Israel. Two rockets had been fired from Gaza, the Israeli military said, one of which fell in the sea and the other had not reached Israeli territory.

Hamas said in a statement: "We have bombed the city of Tel Aviv and its suburbs with two 'M90' missiles in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians and the deliberate displacement of our people."

1252 GMT –– Italian premier reaffirms support for US, Qatar, Egypt mediation talks to defuse tensions in Mideast

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in her talks with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, reiterated her support for trilateral mediation talks between the US, Qatar, and Egypt to de-escalate regional tensions, hoping for a ceasefire for long-term peace.

Meloni hoped "that an agreement can be reached for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages, in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735, during the next round of negotiations on August 15", according to a statement issued by the Italian Prime Minister's Office following her phone talks with Netanyahu.

Separately, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on X that Rome encourages all regional parties to work together to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, which should ensure the release of Israeli hostages.

1229 GMT –– UN failed in its mission to establish Palestinian state: Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has criticised the United Nations for failing to help establish a Palestinian state, and blamed the failure on US pressure.

"The UN has failed in its mission to provide a single solution or adopt a resolution that would ensure the realisation of the Palestinian people's right to statehood," Abbas said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"Due to US pressure, the UN was unable to fulfill its mission of providing a solution or adopting a resolution that would secure the rights of the Palestinian people," said Abbas, in Russia ahead of a visit to Türkiye, where he is set to give an address to the Turkish parliament on Thursday.

1208 GMT –– Arab countries condemn Israeli settler incursion into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque

Condemnations have poured in from across the Arab world following an incursion by Israeli ministers and illegal settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

Jordan denounced the settler incursion as a "blatant violation of international law and the historical and legal status of Jerusalem".

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry called on the international community to intervene to halt Israel's violations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called the settler incursion the latest example of Israel's targeting of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas called the settler raid into Al-Aqsa Mosque a "provocation of Muslim sentiments".

1137 GMT –– Israeli hardliner Ben-Gvir draws anger with Jerusalem prayer call

Israeli hardliner Itamar Ben-Gvir said Jews should be permitted to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Jews as Temple Mount, launching a fresh challenge to rules covering one of the most sensitive sites in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly denied there would be any change to rules that prohibit Jews from praying at the site, which is holy to both Muslims and Jews, and rebuked Ben-Gvir, the national security minister.

"There is no private policy of any minister on the Temple Mount - neither the Minister of National Security nor any other minister," Netanyahu's office said in a statement, which came a day after the premier issued a separate rebuke to Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over differences in policy.

Moshe Gafni, head of United Torah Judaism, one of the religious parties in the government, criticised Ben-Gvir's visit to the compound, which many Orthodox Jews believe is too sacred a place for Jews to enter.

"The damage it causes to the Jewish people is unbearable, and it also causes unfounded hatred on the day of the destruction of the Temple," he said in a statement.

1040 GMT — 5 Israeli soldiers accused of sexually abusing Palestinian detainee released into house arrest

An Israeli military court ordered the release of five Israeli soldiers accused of sexually abusing a Palestinian detainee into house arrest pending investigation, according to local media.

The soldiers will stay under house arrest for 10 days until Aug. 22 under an agreement between the military prosecution and the soldiers' defence team, Haaretz newspaper reported.

Last month, ten Israeli soldiers were detained for sexually assaulting a detainee from Gaza at the notorious Sde Teiman Prison in southern Israel, but five of them were later released.