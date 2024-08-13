The 6th International Friendship Short Film Festival organised by Balkon Film with the support of Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism's General Directorate of Cinema is set to welcome film enthusiasts from October 4-7 this year.

According to a statement from Balkon Film, submissions for the festival can be made through the platforms dostlukfilmfestivali.com and FilmFreeway until August 23.

The festival will bring together filmmakers and cinephiles from around the world, featuring sections such as "Main Competition," "Forty Years of Memory" and "Humanitarian Perspective: Palestine".

Participants can submit multiple films for consideration.

Festival to honor Palestine this year

In response to Israel’s attacks on Gaza, this year's festival will be held in honour of Palestine.