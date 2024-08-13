Greece's conservative government came under attack from the press on Tuesday after a wildfire in Athens' northeastern suburbs caused widespread destruction and forced thousands to evacuate in unprecedented scenes.

"Enough is enough," thundered the front page of Greece's top-selling centrist daily Ta Nea, while the liberal Kathimerini said the "out of control" inferno "had left huge destruction (and) unanswered questions".

"Evacuate Maximou," said the left-wing Efsyn daily, referring to the building housing the prime minister's office.

Many other dailies also led with the "nightmare", including the pro-government newspaper Eleftheros Typos.

Greece's National Observatory, itself threatened by the wildfire, said Monday that at least 10,000 hectares (24,700 acres) had been devastated by the fire that broke out Sunday in a rural town some 35 kilometres (22 miles) northeast of Athens.

Dozens of evacuation orders were issued and many thousands fled as the fire destroyed homes, businesses and cars in the suburbs of Nea Penteli, Palaia Penteli, Patima Halandriou and Vrilissia.