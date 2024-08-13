Turkish coastguards rescued 22 irregular migrants after Greek authorities pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters, authorities have said.

Turkish Coast Guard units rescued the migrants, including one child, from a lifeboat off the coast of Fethiye in Türkiye's southwestern province of Mugla on Sunday, the command said in a statement on Monday.

The Mediterranean and Aegean Seas are a major transit point for asylum seekers trying to reach Europe to start a new life, especially those fleeing war and persecution.