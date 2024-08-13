An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured in a stabbing in London's Leicester Square on Monday, police said in a statement, adding that a man had been arrested at the scene of the attack.

While it was initially believed that the girl's mother, 34, was also hurt, it was later confirmed that blood from her daughter's injuries had been mistaken for injuries of her own, the police said on Tuesday.

The child's injuries were not life threatening, police said.

A 32-year-old man was swiftly arrested and officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

"An urgent investigation is now ongoing and detectives are working to establish the details around exactly what happened," the police said. "At this stage we don't believe the suspect and the victims were known to each other."

Attempted murder

A 32-year old man was charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of an 11-year old girl in London's Leicester Square, according to the Met Police.

Ioan Pintaru was also charged with the possession of a bladed article, the police said in a statement early Tuesday.

Britain's police forces remain on high alert after days of riots earlier this month, which were triggered by false online posts wrongly identifying the suspected killer of three girls in northern England as a migrant.