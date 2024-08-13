TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence busts global cyber espionage network
Turkish National Intelligence Organization cracks down on cyber espionage ring supplying data to terrorists and arrests 11 suspects
MIT plans to expand its operations against cyber espionage threats to protect sensitive personal data. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
August 13, 2024

Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully dismantled a global cyber espionage network that had stolen personal data from thousands of people worldwide, including in Türkiye.

In a coordinated effort with local authorities, MIT carried out the operation as part of an investigation led by the prosecutor's office in the capital Ankara, security sources have said.

Data shared with terrorist organisations

After long-time surveillance by MIT, the cyber espionage network, which had international links, was found to be sharing stolen personal data with various entities, including terrorist organisations.

Websites shut down

The 11 suspects arrested have been imprisoned and numerous websites linked to the network have been shut down as the investigation continues.

MIT plans to expand its operations against cyber espionage threats to protect sensitive personal data and scrutinise international links, reinforcing its commitment to preventing activities that threaten Türkiye's national security.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
