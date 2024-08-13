On August 11, newly-elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian submitted his proposed government cabinet to the Islamic Consultative Assembly – the Iranian Parliament – for a vote of confidence.

In accordance with Iranian law, the Parliament Speaker will read the president’s introductory letter, following which the accompanying documents will be referred to the appropriate specialised committees for examination.

These committees are mandated to assess the qualifications, credentials, background, and proposed programmes of each ministerial candidate and then submit their findings in a report to the Speaker. This report will also be printed and distributed to all members of parliament for their review.

One week following the government's introduction, a series of parliamentary sessions will deliberate on the government’s general policies and programme and conduct a vote of confidence in the proposed cabinet.

During this period, the nominated ministers will also present their programmes to the relevant committees and respond to any inquiries from committee members. The process will culminate in individual votes of confidence for each minister, followed by a collective vote of confidence for the entire cabinet.

Pezeshkian's proposed cabinet

The proposed cabinet has ignited a heated debate in the Iranian press, mostly centred around the question of whether the political backgrounds of the nominees align with the commitments Pezeshkian made during his election campaign.

Notably, the average age of the proposed cabinet members is nearly 60 years. There is only one female nominee, and the cabinet of the Shia-majority country lacks any Sunni representation.

Additionally, three key figures from former President Ebrahim Raisi's cabinet have been re-nominated as ministers. This has led to allegations that Pezeshkian's cabinet contradicts his campaign pledges of rejuvenation, gender equality, political openness, and change.

For all his big talk on change, the proposed cabinet appears to have the characteristics of a moderate government at best, leaning towards conservatism rather than the promised reformist one.

This has prompted criticism from the country’s reformists, with the Iranian Reform Front issuing a critical open letter to Pezeshkian. “In the process of forming the new government, ensure that erroneous procedures do not lead to the exclusion of talented individuals and cause the public to lose faith in their decision to elect you,” the letter said.

Azar Mansoori, the head of the Front, also voiced her personal concerns in an X post, saying, “This cabinet should be a symbol of change, not a perpetuation of the status quo.”

Opposition to Pezeshkian's nominations extended beyond the Reform Front, as former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, whom Pezeshkian had appointed as Vice President for Strategy, also announced his resignation.

Though the fast developments indicate growing challenges to Pezeshkian’s leadership over his proposed cabinet, the moderate and conservative contours of his government are hardly surprising.

Indeed, in a recent interview, Pezeshkian indicated that the cabinet would consist of individuals approved by the Supreme Leader.

An analysis of Iran's domestic political conditions indicates that the primary challenges facing Pezeshkian's government include a growing rift between the state and society, issues of legitimacy, water and environmental crises, energy shortages, and migration concerns.

Among these, the legitimacy issue can be argued to be the most pressing.