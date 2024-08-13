TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Perseid meteor shower illuminates skies in Türkiye
Hundreds of spectators made their way to UNESCO World Heritage Sites, that offered breathtaking vantage point to watch celestial display.
Perseid meteor shower illuminates skies in Türkiye
The meteor shower peaked between Sunday night and early Monday morning/ Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 13, 2024

The Perseid meteor shower dazzled the night skies on Monday across various provinces in Türkiye.

It reached its peak with up to 100 shooting stars per hour, providing a stunning display of more than one meteor every minute.

Hundreds of spectators flocked to view the meteor shower from the Nemrut Mountain Ruins, a UNESCO World Heritage Site situated 2,150 meters above sea level.

The ancient city of Kibyra, located in Burdur’s Golhisar district and listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List, was also a key spot for viewing the meteor shower.

RECOMMENDED

The 2,600-year-old ancient Gerga Temple in the Aydin province of Türkiye, known for its temples and rock-carved statues, also offered stunning views.

The natural phenomenon occurs annually when the Earth passes through the orbit of comet Swift-Tuttle and collides with the debris left behind.

Although the meteor shower peaked between Sunday night and early Monday morning, it’s still expected to be visible until it ends on September 1.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal