TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Armed Forces dominate European sniper competition
Teams from 19 countries participated at 8th European Best Sniper Team Competition organised by US Army Europe and Africa Command in Germany.
Turkish Armed Forces dominate European sniper competition
The team from the Land Forces Command finished the competition in first place, while the team from the Special Forces Command secured the second place / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
August 13, 2024

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have achieved remarkable success at the 8th European Best Sniper Team Competition in Germany, securing first and second positions.

In an official statement issued by the Turkish Ministry of National Defence on Tuesday, the competition, which took place from August 4 to 12 at the Hohenfels Training Center in Germany, was organised by the US Army Europe and Africa Command and featured 36 teams, with Türkiye represented by teams from the Turkish Land Forces Command and the Special Forces Command.

RECOMMENDED

Teams from 19 countries participated in the competition, including the US, France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Greece, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Canada, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Slovenia.

"Under the responsibility of our Mountain Commando School and Training Center Command, both of our teams achieved exceptional success," the ministry said.

"The team from the Land Forces Command finished the competition in first place, while the team from the Special Forces Command secured the second place."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal
Turkic world will leave its mark on this century: Erdogan