The Russian army is intensifying its attacks in eastern Ukraine, military authorities said, even as the Kremlin’s forces try to check a weeklong incursion into Russia by Kiev’s troops.

Ukraine’s General Staff said Tuesday that over the previous 24 hours Russian troops launched 52 assaults in the area of Pokrovsk, a town in Ukraine’s Donetsk region that is close to the front line. That’s roughly double the number of daily attacks there a week ago.

Ukraine’s new charge onto Russian soil that began August 6 has already encompassed some 1,000 square kilometres (386 square miles) of Russian territory, the Ukrainian military claims.

The goals of the swift advance into the Kursk region are a closely-guarded military secret.

But analysts say a catalyst may have been Ukraine’s desire to ease pressure on its front line by attempting to draw the Kremlin’s forces into defending Kursk and other border areas. If so, the increased pressure around Pokrovsk suggests Moscow didn’t take the bait.

Still, Ukraine’s cross-border operation — the largest attack on Russia since World War II — has rattled the Kremlin. It compelled Russian President Vladimir Putin to convene a meeting on Monday with his top defence officials.

About 121,000 people have been evacuated from Kursk or have fled the areas affected by fighting on their own, Russian officials say.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said it has seen geolocated footage indicating that Ukrainian forces advanced as much as 24 kilometres (15 miles) from the border.