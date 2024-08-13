Reem Abu Hayyah, just three months old, was the only member of her family to survive an Israeli air strike in Gaza late Monday. A few kilometres to the north, Mohamed Abuel-Qomasan lost his wife and their twin babies — just four days old — in another strike.

More than 10 months into its war on Gaza, Israel's relentless bombardment of the isolated territory has wiped out extended families. It has left parents without children and children without parents, brothers or sisters.

And some of the sole survivors are so young they will have no memory of those they lost.

The Israeli strike late Monday destroyed a home near the southern city of Khan Younis, killing 10 people. The dead included Abu Hayyah's parents and five siblings, ranging in age from 5 to 12, as well as the parents of three other children. All four children were wounded in the strike.

"There is no one left except this baby," said her aunt, Soad Abu Hayyah. "Since this morning, we have been trying to feed her formula, but she does not accept it, because she is used to her mother's milk."

The strike that killed Abuel-Qomasan's wife and newborns — a boy, Asser, and a girl, Ayssel — also killed the twins' maternal grandmother. As he sat in a hospital, stunned into near-silence by the loss, he held up the twins' birth certificates.

His wife, Joumana Arafa, a pharmacist, had given birth four days ago and announced the twins' arrival on Facebook. On Tuesday, he had gone to register the births at a local government office. While he was there, neighbours called to say the home where he was sheltering, near the central city of Deir al Balah, had been bombed.

"I don't know what happened," he said. "I am told it was a shell that hit the house."