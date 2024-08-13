Türkiye will continue to bridge the gaps between Somalia and Ethiopia “in a manner that will benefit” not only the two nations but the whole region, the country’s foreign minister has said.

"As Türkiye, our goal is to address the existing concerns and resolve the issues in a way that will benefit not only Somalia and Ethiopia but the entire region,” Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday in a joint news conference with his counterparts from Somalia and Ethiopia.

Expressing Ankara’s belief that a collaborative and constructive solution is within reach, Fidan stated that they hope to finalise the specific details of a sustainable and effective outcome that benefits everyone involved, by maintaining the active involvement of all parties and their ongoing dedication to the success of the Ankara Process.

Stating that during the meetings, specific formulas that could form a framework to resolve differences and unite the parties around a mutually acceptable solution were explored, Fidan announced that the range and number of issues addressed have significantly expanded since the first round.

“With the sustained engagement of the parties and continued commitment to the success of the Ankara Process, we aim to be able to finalise the specific parameters of a sustainable and viable outcome to the benefit of all concerned,” he said.

Türkiye 'committed as ever'

Fidan added that the Ankara Process continues and Türkiye is “committed as ever.”

“We will reconvene in Ankara on September 17 for a third round, with the hope of successfully concluding this process,” he further added.

Fidan added that Ankara will keep engaging with the parties and regional partners through ongoing consultations in the meantime.

Stressing that Türkiye, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is undertaking the mediation role, Fidan noted that he expects Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hasan Sheikh Mohamud to continue their constructive approaches and commitment to the success of the Ankara Process.

Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on January 1.

Türkiye has been working to end tensions between the two Horn of Africa countries.

The parties, both present at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, are not meeting face-to-face, sources said, highlighting that Turkish officials are carrying out "shuttle diplomacy" under the coordination of Fidan.