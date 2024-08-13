An Adani Power coal-fired power plant under contract to sell all its output to Bangladesh can now supply the domestic market as the government has amended its power export rules.

An internal federal power ministry memo, dated August 12, amends 2018 guidelines governing generators supplying electricity "exclusively to a neighbouring country".

Currently only one plant in India — Adani Power's 1,600 megawatt (MW) Godda plant in eastern Jharkhand state — is under contract to export 100 percent of its power to a neighbouring country.

The memo says "the government of India may permit connection of such generating station to the Indian grid to facilitate sale of power within India in case of sustained non-scheduling of full or part capacity".

Related India asks power companies to fire up underused plants as demand surges

The sale of power to the local grid might also be allowed if there is a delay in payments, it said.