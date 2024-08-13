TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Altun condemns Israeli-led incursions at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Altun urges the global community to unite in opposition to Israel's atrocities and called on those with a sense of morality and conscience to heed the cries of Al-Aqsa.
Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun criticised the international community's silence empowering Israeli actions. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
August 13, 2024

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has strongly condemned the recent incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque by thousands of Zionists under the watch of Israeli police.

In a statement, Altun criticised the international community's silence empowering Israeli actions.

"We vehemently reject the brutal attacks against the first qibla of Muslims, Al-Aqsa Mosque," Altun said.

He emphasised that these attacks, fueled by bloodshed and provocation, are unacceptable.

Altun urged the global community to unite in opposition to Israel's atrocities and called on those with a sense of morality and conscience to heed the cries of Al-Aqsa.

"We cannot, and must not, remain silent. We must unite our hearts and say 'enough' to this barbarism," he added.

Altun also issued a stark warning that Israel, which disregards human rights and international law, would eventually be held accountable for its actions.

"The occupier Israel, which has martyred tens of thousands of our Palestinian brothers and sisters, including the elderly, women, and children, will face justice sooner or later. Their actions will not go unpunished," he said.

Altun reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, vowing to stand by them until the end.

