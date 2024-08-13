WORLD
US approves $20 billion weapons package for Israel
The sales, which consist of multiple packages, include fighter jets, air-to-air missiles, tank ammunition, tactical vehicles and mortar cartridges.
US has staunchly supported Israel as its top Middle East ally prosecutes a war in Gaza. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 13, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has approved the possible sale to Israel of fighter jets and other military equipment worth over $20 billion, the Pentagon said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Pentagon said Blinken approved the possible sale of F-15 jets and equipment worth nearly $19 billion. He also approved the possible sale of tank cartridges worth around $774 million and army vehicles worth $583 million, the Pentagon said.

The tank rounds would be almost immediately available for delivery. The Boeing Co F-15 fighter jets would take years to produce and deliver.

The US has staunchly supported Israel as its top Middle East ally prosecutes a war in Gaza that has devastated the Palestinian enclave.

While approving weapons to Israel, Washington has also tried to arrange a ceasefire deal in Gaza that would potentially stave off a wider Middle East war.

Fears of a broader war have increased since the recent killings of Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Both drew threats of retaliation against Israel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
